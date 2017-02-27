Law Enforcement Logs 2/24-2/27

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/24

9:20AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

1:05PM A vulnerable adult investigation was made in Freeborn County.

2/25

1:27AM Alberto Jimenez, 27, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License, and no proof of insurance after a vehicle was reported to be in a snow bank on the 300 block of East Main Street in Clarks Grove.

4:10AM Charles James Parker, 53, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic crash without injuries on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 10.

11:49PM A domestic was reported on the 12000 block of 750th Ave in Glenville. The domestic was verbal in nature.

2/26

7:26PM Lacy Rose Carlsen, 38, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on the 600 block of 11th Street East.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/24

7:06AM Robert Dale Knutson, 67, was cited for blocking a driveway on the 1200 block of St. John Ave.

8:45AM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Bridge Ave and East Richway Drive.

9:27AM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Birch Hill Drive and Maplehill Drive. A plow hit a power pole.

9:34AM A juvenile problem was reported in Albert Lea.

12:02PM Jeremy Lee Wynn, 33, was cited for driving after suspension and having an expired registration at a traffic crash without injury at the intersection of 8th Street East and SE Broadway.

1:09PM An animal control complaint was made on the 700 block of Lincoln Ave. A dog bit a person and the owner was served with a potential dangerous dog notice.

2:02PM Adrianna Maria Quiroz, 19, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic crash without injury at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Fountain Street East.

3:20PM A theft was reported on the 700 block of Water Street. A wallet was stolen.

3:47PM A hit and run crash was reported on the 1100 block of James Ave.

4:34PM Scott Allan Jackson, 54, was cited for expired registration and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on the 100 block of West College Street.

6:43PM Eugenia Maryann Fort, 24, was cited for driving after revocation and no insurance at a traffic stop on the 900 block of West Front Street.

7:49PM Ramon Lee Archie, 32, was cited for a small amount of marijuana, and driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Street East and St. Joseph Ave.

9:13PM A domestic was reported on the 600 block of Garfield Ave. The domestic was verbal in nature.

11:22PM A domestic was reported on the 300 block of High Street. The domestic was verbal in nature.

2/25

4:44AM A traffic crash without injury was reported on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 12. A Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office Deputy’s car was hit by a tractor.

9:32AM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Bridge Ave and East Richway Drive. Charles David Borneman, 75, was cited for failure to display registration.

2:13PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 300 block of East Hawthorne Street. A credit card was used fraudulently.

5:14PM A traffic crash with injuries was reported on the 2100 block of Harmony Ave. A snowmobile and a truck collided. The state patrol made the report.

6:07PM Counterfeit activity was reported on the 2300 block of Hendrickson Road. A fake $100 bill was taken in by the business.

7:50PM Amber Lynn Niebuhr, 32, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of 9th Street West and US Highway 69.

8:59PM Nathaniel Martin Schultz, 19, was cited for serious speed at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and St. Thomas Ave.

10:28PM Marquell Diarr Mason-Crenshaw, 23, was cited for driving after suspension and no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Katherine Street and East Main Street.

11:03PM Timothy Reagan Frye, 26, was arrested during an arrest warrant execution on the 600 block of Minnesota Ave.

2/26

12:26AM Anthony Chris Conner, 23, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of Lake Ave and East Main Street.

3:08AM Elizabeth Jean Silva, 18, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Ave.

1:00PM James Allyn Johnson, 59, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Fountain Street And Highway 13. Johnson was clocked going 59mph in a 40mph zone.

1:28PM A hit and run crash was reported at the intersection of South Broadway and East Main Street.

2:42PM Dana Leah Smerud, 33, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Ulstad Ave.

6:10PM Michael Lee Naranjo, 28, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Frank Ave and East Front Street.

6:46PM Troy Alan Meyer, 50, was arrested on a felony warrant at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 65 and Myers Road.

7:34PM A theft was reported on the 900 block of West Front Street.

2/27/17

12:56AM A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.

2:17AM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

3:48PM A report of disorderly conduct was made on the 1000 block of South Newton Ave.

4:28AM A theft was reported on the 700 block of Jefferson Ave. A death certificate was taken.