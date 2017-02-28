Law Enforcement Logs 2/27-2/28

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/27

6:57PM A welfare check was made in Hayward,

7:33PM A medical call was reported on the 74000 block of 175th Street in Albert Lea. The medical examiner was called.

9:07PM Judson Kromminga, 48, was cited for domestic assault after a report of a domestic was made in Hayward.

2/28/17

12:05AM A juvenile problem was reported in Glenville. After a disagreement with a juvenile in the home, the juvenile left the house and the parent did not know where the juvenile was.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/27

2:17AM Miguel Angel Munoz, 28, was arrested for domestic assault on the 500 block of 8th Street East.

7:53AM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Hammer Road.

9:53AM Shari Ruth Kirkham, 37, was cited for speeding and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East 11th Street and South Broadway Ave.

12:19PM An untitled investigation was reported that older ladies were leaving money at the reporting persons door.

1:25PM Donald Arnold Brandt Jr., 52, was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on the 900 block of Cedar Ave.

1:29PM A report of a theft by fraud was made on the 200 block of Ermina Ave North.

3:20PM Kristina Mo Hawk, 40, was cited for a handicap parking violation on the 1500 block of Blake Ave. Hawk was using a certificate belonging to a deceased relative of a roommate. The certificate was seized.

3:23PM A traffic crash with injuries was reported at the intersection of Garfield Ave and East Main Street. A two vehicle collision resulted in minor injuries not requiring an ambulance.

4:26PM A traffic crash without injuries was reported at the intersection of Blake Ave and East Main Street.

8:50PM Identity theft was reported on the 2800 block of Campus Lane. The reporting person received a package and when opened they realized it was not anything they had ordered. Further checking resulted in finding that a credit card was used fraudulently for the $500 item.

9:31PM Jake Allen Snow, 25, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of Sunset Street and Highway 13.

2/28/17

1:55AM Marcine Kay Miranda, 56, was arrested for felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault after a domestic was reported in Albert Lea.