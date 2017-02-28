NRHEG Girls Basketball Section 2AA 1st Round

NRHEG hosted a first round game tonight in Section 2AA as the #1 seeded Panthers took on the #8 seed St. James of the south section. The Panthers had a big first half as they started the game on a 13-0 run. NRHEG would have even a bigger run during the first half as they would go into halftime leading 40-7.

The second half was more of the same for the Panthers as they continued to dominate St. James. The second half was under running time for most of the time.

The final score from New Richland. #1 NRHEG 53 #8 St. James 23. For St.Jame their leading scorer was Senior Ashley Frederickson with 12 points. She had 10 in the second half. For NRHEG, 10 total players scored. Maddie Wagner led the Panthers with 15 points all in the first half. Her sister Marnie Wagner had 11 points and Betsy Schoenrock had 10 points

With the win tonight the Panthers move on to the Quarterfinals in Mankato against #5 WEM as they beat #4 Fairmont 67-59. That game will be on Friday at Mankato East High School at 6 pm. Mitch Widmeier will be on the call for that game on 1450 KATE. Here are some highlights from tonight’s game