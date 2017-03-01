Law Enforcement Logs 2/28-3/1

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office
2/28/17
7:58AM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Hammer Road and Greenwood Drive in Albert Lea.
5:10PM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported in Freeborn County.
3/1
7:07AM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 46.
Albert Lea Police Department
2/28/17
7:37AM Cody Lee Hanson, 29, was arrested for domestic assault on the 1200 block of Frank Ave.
9:38AM A report of a fight was made on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. A juvenile was cited for assault and disorderly conduct.
11:42AM A theft by check was reported on the 1700 block of West Main Street. A check was cashed from a closed account.
2:57PM Stuart Blake Potter, 74, was cited for a handicap parking violation. The certificate was seized.
5:50PM A 17 year old juvenile was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 69 South and West Main Street.
8:10PM George Madrigal, 53, was cited for no Driver License and speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Garfield Ave and Ramsey Street.
10:32PM Riley John Mickelsen, 18, was cited for 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle at a traffic stop on the 600 block of East Main Street. Also cited for 1.4 grams of marijuana was Shelby Rae Mickelsen, 19.
3/1
1:31AM A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Elizabeth Ave. A padlock was broken off a door.