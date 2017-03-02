Law Enforcement Logs 3/1-3/2

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/1

7:07AM Braydon Joseph Donovan, 20, was cited for a stop sign violation and no proof of insurance after a traffic crash was reported at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 46.

8:50AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

9:12AM A probation violation was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

9:53AM Christopher Gutierrez, 42, was cited for bringing drugs into the jail at the Law Enforcement Center.

2:00PM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

4:55PM A vulnerable adult investigation was made in Freeborn County.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/1

8:17AM A fight was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane a juvenile was cited.

8:38AM A fight was reported on the 1600 block of West Front Street. Two juveniles were cited for assault and disorderly conduct.

10:43AM Bo Alan Johnson, 29, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Y.H. Hanson Ave and Hershey Street.

12:30PM A report of disorderly conduct was made on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. A juvenile was suspended for 3 days.

4:03PM A fight was reported on the 100 block of Fountain Street. Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct.

7:29PM Quentin Lamont Guyton, 30, was cited for driving after suspension and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Margaretha Ave and East 13th Street.

7:56PM Matthew Joseph Klingner, 27, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 46 and Highway 65.

8:36PM A domestic was reported on the 1400 block of Frank Ave.

10:25PM Sky Lamont Christensen, 28, was held on a local warrant during an arrest warrant execution on the 800 block of East 9th Street.

11:03PM Laura Jean Walker, 38, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on the 600 block of James Ave.

3/2

3:37AM A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at the intersection of North Broadway Ave and East Clark Street.

5:44AM James Stephen Ladlie, 69, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Sunset Street and US Highway 13.