Two guests joined the show in the 3pm hour today. First up, Lucas Novosad, the Albert Lea basketball head coach. Albert Lea has their first ever “Albert Lea Hoop-a-thon” coming up on March 10th.

Pete Leisen hopped on to discuss the acquisition the Minnesota Wild made at the deadline to get Martin Hanzal and what impact it had on both ends. He and Mitch also discuss Twins spring training notes and who is standing out.