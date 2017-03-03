Law Enforcement Logs 3/2-3/3

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/2

7:38PM Brenden Bruce Troster, 40, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Fountain Street and North Newton Ave in Albert Lea.

3/3

5:40AM A report of criminal damage to property was made on the 17000 block of US Highway 65 in Albert Lea. A window was broken on a home.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/2

11:02AM A traffic crash without injury was reported on the 100 block of West College Street.

3:42PM A probation violation was reported at the intersection of East Clark Street and Elizabeth Ave.

4:15PM A burglary was reported on the 700 block of St. Peter Ave.

5:53PM John Morrill Greibrok, 54, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License and no proof of insurance at atraffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Ave.

6:17PM A hit and run crash was reported on the 100 block of Bridge Ave.

10:51PM Jordan Chamberlain Schwartz, 19, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Blake Ave and US Highway 65.

11:05PM Haley Ann Cameron, 20, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Garfield Ave and East Main Street.