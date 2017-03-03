NRHEG Girls Basketball Sub-Section Semi-Finals

The #1 seeded NRHEG Panthers faced off in a Sub-Section Semifinals against WEM the #5 seed in the South. WEM held the lead against the Panthers in the first half as it was a struggle for points for both teams. At halftime WEM led 19-17.

However the second half was a total different story. NRHEG took over the game by outscoring WEM 32-15 in the second half. Final score from Mankato East High School #5 WEM 34 #1 NRHEG 49.

Stats from tonight’s game. Betsy Schoenrock led the scoring for the Panthers with 12. Kayley Camerer had 11 points. Marnie Wagner 8 points, Grace Johns had 6 points. Maddie Wagner had 5 points and Rachel Collins had 3 points.

The Panthers return to the court in the Sub-Section Finals on Tuesday at Mankato State University against either the #2 seed Blue Earth or #3 Maple River. That game can be heard on on 1450 KATE. Here are highlights from tonight’s game