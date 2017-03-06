Law Enforcement Logs 3/3-3/6

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/3

5:40AM Ryan Joseph Voelker, 50, was arrested for 1st degree burglary and criminal damage after a window was broken in an attempt to access a home on the 17000 block of US Highway 65 in Albert Lea.

1:05PM A theft by check was reported on the 300 block of Hillcrest Circle North in Clarks Grove. An unauthorized person wrote a check from an account without permission.

6:53PM Jaime Duane Mead was arrested during an arrest warrant execution on the 500 block of James Ave in Albert Lea.

9:57PM Judson Allen Kromminga was held on a local warrant during an arrest warrant execution on the 1300 block of Crestview Road in Albert Lea.

3/5

1:08AM A report of a mentally ill person was made in Freeborn County. The individual was hallucinating.

4:39PM Desirae Monique Greer was cited for driving after revocation, no insurance, and expired tabs at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bay Oaks Drive and US Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

8:14PM Gavin Mathew Bowman, 18, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 34.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/3

9:44AM A parking violation was reported on the 2100 block of Harmony Ave.

11:06AM A parking violation was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave. Darlene Lorraine Reed, 81, was cited for using a handicap parking certificate the belonged to a deceased person.

2:08PM A welfare check was made in Albert Lea. A male was taken to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.

3:19PM Counterfeit activity was reported on the 1700 block of West Main Street.

4:55PM Abigail Joanne Goskeson, 38, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Margaretha Ave and East 13th Street.

5:09PM Tesloch Jock Kuey, 21, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop on Highway 13 near the animal hospital.

5:28PM Woodruff Nathaniel Easley III, 48, was cited for driving after revocation and a child safety seat violation at a traffic stop at the intersection of 9th Street West and Swanhill Drive.

5:47PM Juan Manuel Vega, 27, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of West 9th Street and Lincoln Ave South.

6:15PM A check forgery was reported on the 200 block of East William Street. Two checks were forged and another was altered. The amount lost was $2,863.92.

7:25PM Lee Allen Ulrich, 67, was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Margaretha Ave and 11th Street East.

8:02PM A hit and run crash was reported on the 1600 block of Blake Ave.

8:27PM A parking violation was reported at the intersection of West 9th Street and Swanhill Drive. A vehicle was blocking a fire hydrant.

9:27PM A domestic was reported on the 400 block of St. Peter Ave. The domestic was verbal in nature.

10:58PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 200 block of South Ermina Ave. A back door window and kitchen window were shot out with a BB gun. The damage was estimated to $1000.

3/4

12:30PM A traffic crash with injuries was reported on the 2200 block of East Main Street. The State Patrol made the report.

3:26PM Tyler Scott Boyum, 29, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault after a report of a domestic was made in Albert Lea.

6:56PM A violation of a harassment order was made at the Law Enforcement Center.

7:40PM Robert Charles Atkinson, 44, was arrested for 1st degree DWI, 2nd degree test refusal, driving after cancellation, obstruction with force, and driving without headlights at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway and East William Street.

9:11PM A report of disorderly conduct was made on the 400 block of Bridge Ave.

3/5

8:53AM A report of disorderly conduct was reported on the 900 block of 3rd Ave South.

2:21PM A theft was reported on the 2300 block of Leland Drive.

5:55PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

10:12PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Gooseberry Lane.

10:14PM Kenneth James Savoy, 28, was cited for no insurance and driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of East 4th Street and Frank Ave.