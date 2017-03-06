NRHEG Boys Basketball Sub-Section Quarterfinals

The NRHEG Panthers boys basketball kicked off playoff basketball tonight at home as they hosted the 7 seed Blue Earth Area. NRHEG comes into the section tournament as the #2 seed in the South Section. The Panthers came out and attacked early as they got out to a 14-2 lead with 11 minutes left in the first half. They would extend that lead to 34-14 at halftime. NRHEG would outscore Blue Earth 30-16 in the second half. The final score from NRHEG, #7 Blue Earth 30, #2 NRHEG 64.

Stats from Tonight

Blue Earth:

Blake Barnett 8 points

Austin Tuielfoldt 7 points

Jacob Vaske 6 points

Joe Ritter 3 points

Chris Jenkins and Chris Sanders 1 point

NRHEG:

Benji Lundberg 15 points

Tyler Raimann 13 points

Chad Agrimmson 12 points

Jason Jangbloedt 8 points

Oakley Baker 7 points

Sam Prigge and Jack Schultz had 2 points

The Panthers move onto the Sub-Section Semi-Finals. They will face the 3 seed Maple River. That game will be at Mankato East High School. Tip-off at 7:45. Pregame show will start at 7:30 with Mitch Widemier on 1450 KATE on Thursday. Here are some highlights from tonight’s game