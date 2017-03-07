Law Enforcement Logs 3/6-3/7

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

No Reports Were Available

Albert Lea Police Department

3/6

10:13AM A fight was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. Two juvenile males were cited for fighting, and one male was brought to the Law Enforcement Center and was cited for disorderly conduct and obstruction.

1:54PM A theft was reported on the 1000 block of South Newton Ave. Tools were stolen from a garage.

3:02PM A tobacco violation was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. The person was cited.

3:17PM A juvenile problem was reported in Albert Lea.

4:39PM Theft by fraud was reported on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A credit card was used fraudulently.

3/7

4:00AM Hassan M Webi, 32, turned himself into the Law Enforcement Center on a local warrant.