NRHEG Girls Basketball Sub-Section Finals

The #1 seed NRHEG Panthers traveled to Minnesota State University Mankato one win away from the 2AA Section Finals. Standing in their way was # 2 seed in the South, Blue Earth. The game started out well for the Panthers as they got out to a good lead however at the end of the first half Blue Earth was able to score the last five points to take the score 26-15 into the half. In the second half, NRHEG did enough to keep the lead at a far enough distance to take care of the game. Final score from Minnesota State University Mankato #2 Blue Earth 39 #1 NRHEG 58.

Stats from tonight’s game

Blue Earth:

Sam Barslou 12 points

Caitlin Rorman 11 points

NRHEG:

Marnie Wagner 15 points

Maddie Wagner 12 points

Rachel Collins 10 points

Kayley Camerer 10 points

Betsy Schoenrock 6 points

Kelly Hardon 1 point

With the win, NRHEG advances to the 2AA Section Finals on Friday night back at Minnesota State University Mankato. They will play the winner of #1 Norwood-Young America and #3 Glencoe-Silver Lake out of the North Sub-Section. That game will tip at 8 pm. Pregame Show will be at 7:45 pm on 1450 KATE with Mitch Widmeier. Here are some highlights from tonight’s game.