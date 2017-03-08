Law Enforcement Logs 3/7-3/8

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/6

7:28AM A suspicious person was reported on the 86000 block of County Road 46 in Albert Lea.

8:59AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Albert Lea.

3/7

9:07AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Albert Lea.

3:56PM Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 28, was arrested on a Faribault County warrant on the 16000 block of 650th Ave in Alden.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/7

10:44AM A theft was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. A juvenile was cited for the theft.

11:15AM A theft by check was reported on the 300 block of West Front Street. A former employee wrote close to $15,000 in bad checks.

2:32PM A hit and run crash was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.

3:44PM A theft was reported on the 400 block of East William Street. A car window was smashed and a purse, credit cards, and a cell phone were taken.

4:23PM Shannon Troy Lee, 46, was arrested on a local warrant on the 1000 block of South Newton Ave.

4:54PM A juvenile problem was reported on the 100 block of West Clark Street. Several juveniles were formally trespassed.

5:10PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 900 block of Hammer Road. A truck window was broken and a phone and keys were missing. Damage was estimated at $700.

5:32PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 500 block of James Ave. The reporting person had graffiti written on their car.

5:34PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 200 block of St. Thomas Ave. A vehicles rear window was broken and $400 in clothing, $200 in food were taken and damage to the window was estimated to be $300.

6:06PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 200 block of St. Thomas Ave. A vehicles passenger side tires were flattened. The damage was estimated to be $500.

6:09PM A junk vehicle complaint was reported on the 1200 block of Johnson Street.

7:49PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 2300 block of Hendrickson Road. A window on a vehicle was smashed and a Ipod, radio transmitter, car chargers, and a back pack were missing.

8:33PM Tanya Dee Anderson, 39, was cited for 5th degree possession and a controlled substance DUI after a careless driving complaint was made at the intersection of Highway 13 and Edgewater Park. Also cited was Sarah Marie Segura, 21, for 5th degree possession.