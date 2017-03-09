Law Enforcement Logs 3/8-3/9

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/8

7:26PM Troy Alan Meyer, 50, was cited for a small amount of marijuana and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of 19th Street and 760th Ave.

7:47PM Steven Arthur Schmidt, 40, was arrested on a local warrant and cited for a small amount of marijuana at a traffic stop at the intersection of SE Broadway and Margaretha Ave in Albert Lea.

3/9

3:50AM A traffic crash with injuries was reported on I-35 Northbound just South of Clarks Grove. A vehicle rolled over and CPR was initiated. The State Patrol made the report.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/8

8:21AM Eiliser Hernandez, 21, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License, speeding, and expired registration at a traffic stop on Tiger Lane.

9:50AM A theft was reported on the 2500 block of East Main Street. Video of a car being broken into was viewed.

10:15AM An attempt to locate was reported in Albert Lea.

11:04AM Oscar Paul DeLosSantos Jr., 21, was arrested on a local warrant on the 1000 block of James Ave.

11:55AM A school bus stop arm violation was reported on the 300 block of Clark Street.

2:18PM A tobacco violation was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane.

7:17PM Andrew Blake Esse, 23, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of SE Broadway and Edina Ave.

11:15PM Oscar Elias Padilla Jovel, 20, was cited for an instructional permit violation at a traffic stop on the 900 block of Plaza Street West.

11:25PM Andrew Peter Borland, 23, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of East 2nd Street and James Ave.