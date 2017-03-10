NRHEG Girls Basketball 2AA Section Finals

The Number 1 seed from the South Sub-Section NRHEG Panthers took on the Number 1 seed from the North Sub-Section Norwood Young America in a rematch from last years section finals. The first half didn’t start well for the Panthers as they trailed 13-2. However they battled back before halftime. The score at halftime 22-17 Norwood Young America

The second half went NRHEG way. They were able to make up the deficet and take the lead with under 8 minutes left and they stayed in the lead the rest of the way. Final score from Minnesota State Mankato #1 NRHEG 53 #1 Norwood Young America 45.

Stats from the Game

Norwood Young America

Bren Fox 18 points

Kali Grimm 11 points

Sam Miller 8 points

Abby Mackenthun 6 points

Shyann Wickenhauser 2 points

NRHEG

Marnie Wagner 20 points

Betsy Schoenrock 18 points

Maddie Wagner 6 points

Grace Johns 6 points

Kayley Camerer 3 points

NRHEG moves on to the State Tournament up in Minneapolis. Games will start next Wednesday. Tune into the Blitz on Monday and Mitch Widmeier will let you know what time and the opponent for NRHEG. Here are highlights from the game.