Council Meeting Recap From 3/13

The city council met in their chamber, at City Hall, at 7pm last night. 5th Ward Councilman Robert Rasmussen was absent from the meeting.

Under ceremonial items the Spanish speaking citizen’s academy was recognized. Albert Lea Deputy Director J.D. Carlson introduced the academy to the council.

Under unfinished business a resolution was made to approve the plans and specification along with ordering advertisement of bids for the Airport arrival and departure building (Job 1608). That resolution was passed unanimously.

Under new business the council held two public hearings. One public hearing was for the improvement and preparation of plans for Sunset Streets reconstruction (Job 1614). The estimated cost of the project is just shy of 2 million dollars. The estimate includes Municipal State Aid Funds, sewer funds, water funds, and assessable funds. That resolution was passed 5-1 with Councilman Larry Baker voting against the project.

Also under new business was a public hearing and resolution to approve supplemental assessments to correct errors in the resolution 11-165 regarding the construction of 777th Ave from East Main Street to Terminal Road. The resolution passed unanimously.

