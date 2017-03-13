House in Upstate New York found completely covered in ice

TongRo Images/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — While the Northeast braces for an expected blizzard, parts of western New York are already coping with the effects of extreme weather.

In Webster, New York, on the edge of Lake Ontario, a summer home turned into an icicle haven after high winds over the weekend sprayed the house with waves from the lake. The winds reached 80 mph, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Rochester Gas & Electric reported on Sunday evening that 114,000 of its customers had power outages due to the high winds that gave the Monroe County home its icy look.

