Law Enforcement Logs 3/10-3/13

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/10

12:22AM Phi H. Ho, 25, was arrested for 4th degree DUI at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at exit 5.

10:29AM An assault was reported on the 100 block of Amsterdam Ave East in Hollandale.

8:58PM Donald Maurice McCormick, 21, was cited for driving after suspension and no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Katherine Street in Albert Lea. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

3/11

12:07AM A juvenile was cited for serious speed and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 45 and County Road 25. The juvenile’s parents were contacted.

1:08AM Steven Donald Ball, 60, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 65 and South Shore Drive in Albert Lea.

1:37PM A fire was reported on the 200 block of South Independence Ave in Clarks Grove. A property owner was burning shingles. The owner had left the scene prior to a deputy arriving. The citation was to be mailed to the owner.

1:39PM A theft was reported on the 71000 block of County Road 46 in Albert Lea. A duck blind valued at $100 was taken from the residence.

3/12

10:12AM A report of littering and illegal dumping was made. The reporting person caught the individual who was dumping television sets on their property.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/10

12:15AM Haley Jade Dorman, 24, turned herself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

12:31AM A theft was reported on the 500 block of West Front Street. A tool box and chain saw were missing from a vehicle.

2:54AM Delmer George Weiss Robbins, 22, was arrested on a local warrant on the 2000 block of East Main Street.

6:42AM Edgar Alejo Valdez, 21, was cited for misdemeanor domestic assault after a domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

9:14AM A theft was reported on the 400 block of Court Street. A bicycle was stolen.

11:02AM A drug violation was reported on the 2200 block of Riverland Drive. Two juveniles, one male and one female, were cited for possession of marijuana.

1:50PM Amber Rose Oakland, 38, was arrested on an apprehension and detention order on the 1300 block of South Shore Drive.

3:58PM A report of theft by fraud was made in Albert Lea. The reporting person received a check for a gun for more than the amount agreed to.

5:54PM A neighborhood concern was reported on the 1100 block of East Richway Drive.

6:37PM A neighborhood concern was reported on the 500 block of Pillsbury Ave.

8:10PM An animal control complaint was made on the 600 block of Cherry Ave.

10:51PM Joseph Allen Deleon, 28, was arrested on two local warrants on the 1700 block of East Hawthorne Street.

11:05PM A domestic was reported on the 700 block of Plainview Lane. The domestic was verbal in nature.

11:41PM Tad Kent Jepson, 47, was cited for a stop light violation at the intersection of Garfield Ave and Johnson Street.

3/11

12:34AM Greg Heijerman was arrested for DUI, open container, possession of a small amount, and speeding at a traffic stop on the 1800 block of Greenwood Drive.

12:53AM Brittanie Elizabeth Heenan, 29, was cited for careless driving at a traffic stop on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 13.

7:12AM A hit and run crash was reported on the 1000 block of Wood Park Lane.

11:18AM Francis E Fred, 39, was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault after a domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

1:02PM Xiu Chang, 26, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway and 2nd Street East.

2:21PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 2000 block of Chestnut Street. A vehicle was keyed.

9:39PM A theft was reported on the 1200 block of Virginia Place. A computer that was delivered was taken from a door step.

3/12

12:43AM A threatened suicide was reported in Albert Lea. The person was taken to the Emergency Room.

5:28AM Jacob Allen McClaskey, 32, was cited for a parking violation on the 100 block of South Broadway.

1:36PM Lance David O’Reilly, 27, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Ave.

2:40PM A vehicle theft was reported stolen on the 300 block of Court Street. The owner called back several hours later to cancel the stolen vehicle.

6:31PM A juvenile problem was reported on the 2500 block of Bridge Ave.

8:03PM A report of child abuse or neglect was reported in Albert Lea.

9:17PM Jose Alex Falcon, 39, was arrested for an order for protection violation on the 500 block of West College Street.

9:20PM Jonathon Kavin Whelan, 33, was arrested on a local warrant at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Main Street and St. Mary Ave South.

9:52PM Travis Thomas Stigney, 30, was arrested on a DOC warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.