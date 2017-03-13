NRHEG Boys Basketball Section Semifinals

The #2 seed in the South NRHEG played the #4 seed Fairmont for a chance at the section title tonight. The Panthers were able to take control of the lead midway through the first half and stayed in control the rest of the half. With a three made right before the buzzer, NRHEG took the halftime lead by the score of 29-23.

The second half started out slow for the Panthers as Fairmont was able to take the lead back outscoring NRHEG early in the second half. It would be a back and forth battle for both teams. With 1 minute left Oakley Baker hit two big free throws to give NRHEG the 4 point lead. Fairmont was able to go down court and hit a huge 3 pointer to get them within one of the Panthers. With a 1 point lead and less than 10 seconds left, NRHEG guard Benji Lundberg was able to get the steal and was fouled. He calmly hit both free throws to give NRHEG the victory. Final Score from Minnesota State Mankato, #2 NRHEG 45 #4 Fairmont 42

Stats from the Game

Fairmont:

Walker Tordsen 13 points

Sam Schwieger 9 points

Brady Allen 8 points

Lucas Denney 6 points

Derek Missling 3 points

Tyler Johnson 3 points

NRHEG:

Tyler Raimann 14 points

Benji Lundberg 11 points

Oakley Baker 10 points

Sam Prigge 4 points

Jason Jongbloedt 3 points

Chad Agrimson 2 points

With the win, NEHEG advances to their first 2AA Section Final game since 2005-2006. They move on to play the winner of #1 Jordan and #3 Glencoe Silver Lake. That game will be on Friday at 8 pm at Minnesota State Mankato. The pregame show will start at 7:45 pm on 1450 KATE with Mitch Widmeier. Here are some highlights from tonight’s game