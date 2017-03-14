Gophers Tournament Preview on The Blitz w/ Mitch

Mike Grimm, Voice of the Gophers, was on for his weekly segment. Mike and Mitch looked back at the conference tournament before glancing ahead at the Gophers first round matchup against Middle Tennessee State.

Jim Souhan of the Star Tribune and host of the “Russo-Souhan” podcast hopped on to preview the Gophers first round matchup as well. Jim and Mitch discussed the lack of depth for the Gophers, what Richard Pitino’s rotation might look like and how far the Gophers may go.

Minnesota will play Middle Tennessee State on Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip time is set for 3pm with a 2:30pm pre-game and you can catch the action right here on KATE.