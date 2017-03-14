Law Enforcement Logs 3/13-3/14

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/13

3:05PM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported in Freeborn County.

10:39PM A fight was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/13

10:42AM A welfare check was made in Albert Lea.

11:47AM A traffic crash without injury was made at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Marshall Street.

1:37PM A hit and run crash was reported on the 200 block of West Richway Drive. Damage to the vehicle was estimated to be $800.00.

4:58PM A theft was reported on the 700 block of Johnson Street. A leather Harley jacket was taken from a residence, and was later found in Austin at a pawn shop.

7:33PM A report of disorderly conduct was made on the 1100 block of South Newton Ave. The parties were separated for the night.

3/14/17

1:52AM George Madrigal, 53, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License and a stop sign violation at a traffic stop on the 900 block of West Front Street.