Law Enforcement Logs 3/14-3/15

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/14

9:52AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

11:19 A report of theft by fraud was made on the 82000 block of 150th Street in Glenville. A credit card was used fraudulently in France. The card was cancelled.

3:28PM A juvenile was cited for no Minnesota Driver License and speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road 7. The juvenile was taken home and the mother was brought back to the vehicle to drive it home.

5:20PM A vulnerable adult investigation was made in Freeborn County.

9:54PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street in Clarks Grove. A window was broken on a home.

3/15/17

12:12AM Donald E Brandt, 50, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 17.

12:26AM Carlos Arellano Lopez, 39, was cited for driving after revocation and speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 15.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/14

10:53AM Keith Aaron Grabau, 28, was cited for possession and use of revoked plates at a traffic stop at the intersection of Blake Ave and Hendrickson Road.

12:14PM Terroristic threats were reported on the 1400 block of Academy Ave.

1:55PM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Albert Lea.

2:12PM A report of criminal damage to property was made on the 1600 block of Frank Hall Drive. A 2006 Mercury vehicle was damaged.

2:55PM Disorderly conduct was reported on the 400 block of Court Street. Donald Harold Stigney III, 37, was arrested on a Iowa warrant.

5:14PM Jerome Jesus Duenes, 29, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop on the 1600 block of Blake Ave.

5:35PM Brady John Larson, 31, was arrested on an apprehension and detention order on the 100 block of North Broadway Ave.