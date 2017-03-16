Barack Obama visits Hawaii, hits the links and enjoys fine dining

Noi Thai Cuisine(NEW YORK) — Barack Obama is making the most out of post-presidency life.

The former commander-in-chief headed to the Aloha State this week, where he’s been spotted hitting the links, dining out and, of course, attracting throngs of photo-snapping fans wherever he goes.

On Tuesday night, Obama headed to Noi Thai Cuisine at Honolulu’s Royal Hawaiian Center, where he had dinner in a private dining room with a group of friends and his sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, a restaurant spokeswoman tells ABC News.

The restaurant’s general manager, Ying Rosawan, says Obama was “very friendly and down to earth, as well as very cool.”

Rosawan adds, “We wanted President Obama and his party to have a nice, quiet dinner at Noi Thai. We did our best to keep it under wraps the whole day — even diners on the other side of the restaurant had no idea the president was eating here. Only a handful of people knew he was coming. We only told our staff just before he came. In the end, it was so worth it, and we really hope to see him on his next visit back home to Hawaii.”

Noi Thai Cuisine posted photos of Obama with restaurant staff on its Facebook page, writing “It was an honor to welcome former President Barack Obama in Noi Thai Cuisine Hawaii. He was as warm and friendly as anyone you could meet!!”

Earlier Tuesday, Obama was spotted playing golf at Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua.

Obama is believed to have arrived in Hawaii, where he was born, on Monday. That evening, he dined at one of his regular spots, Buzz’s Steakhouse in Kailua.

