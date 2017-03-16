City bus driver takes in young child wandering streets

iStock/Thinkstock(MILWAUKEE) — A city bus driver in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is being lauded as a hero after she rescued a young child wandering the streets in the middle of the night in some clothes and socks.

Denise Wilson, a driver with the Milwaukee County Transit System, was taking a short break during her shift in the early morning hours of Jan. 29 when she came across the 5-year-old boy.

“It’s after midnight, so I’m just like, am I really seeing what I’m seeing?” she told ABC affiliate WISN-TV. “He came out of nowhere, out of nowhere. I just happened to look over and heard him crying.”

Footage from cameras on the city bus show Wilson carrying the little boy onto the bus and out of the frigid cold. WISN-TV said the high that morning was 31 degrees; the low, 22 degrees.

“You OK?” she can be heard asking him. “Still cold? Still a little cold?”

As they waited for police to arrive, Wilson said she gave the child her jacket and something small to eat.

Milwaukee police said that the child was reunited with his family and that it was determined he’d “left the house by mistake.”

Wilson said she didn’t consider her actions as heroic.

“I’m happy I made that stop. You know, I always say God puts us in places, you know, where he needs us at times,” she said. “I don’t look at it as being a hero, [I look at it as] just being there to help.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.