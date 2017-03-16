Law Enforcement Logs 3/15-3/16

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/15

12:54PM A traffic crash with injury was reported at the intersection of County Road 4 and 130th Street. A white Dodge Durango was found smashed up in a ditch. Noe Martinez, 22, was cited for driving after revocation.

1:02PM A traffic crash without injury was reported on the 25000 block of 850th Ave in Hollandale.

1:59PM A report of child neglect or abuse was made in Freeborn County.

2:01PM A report of child neglect or abuse was made in Freeborn County.

6:22PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 73000 block of 147th Street in Albert Lea. The reporting person lost $1500 to a Craigslist scam.

8:40PM Page Elizabeth Wallin, 21, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 29 and 708th Ave.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/15

10:36AM Susan Marie Minter, 60, was cited for a handicap parking violation. Minter was using a certificate issued to a person who was not in the vehicle on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.

2:07PM A theft was reported on the 700 block of South Broadway Ave. A theft of $19.75 was made.

3:55PM A violation of an order for protection was made on the 800 block of 3rd Ave South.

6:27PM Michael Dennis Hamberg, 40, was cited for a red light violation at the intersection of Frank Ave and East Front Street.

7:00PM April Amanda Hinze, 36, was cited for driving after cancellation at a traffic stop on the 900 block of West Main Street.

7:27PM Cahler Allan Matthies, 29, was cited for no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East 4th Street and James Ave.

9:44PM A fire call was made about a garbage can lit on fire on the 1000 block of East Hawthorne Street. Albert Lea Fire and Rescue put out the fire.

10:00PM A report of disorderly conduct was made on the 700 block of Pillsbury Ave.

11:02PM Charles Justin Pfohl, 38, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop on the 800 block of Plaza Street.

11:30PM Nicole Paula Cuevas, 19, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of Court Street and Washington Ave South.

3/16

12:58AM A trespassing complaint was made on the 2000 block of East Main Street.

12:59AM Kirby Raymond Stoppel, 60, was arrested for 5th degree possession after a report of a suspicious vehicle or person was made on the 1600 block of Margaretha Ave.