NRHEG Girls Basketball State Consolation Semifinal

The NRHEG Panthers played in the Consolation Semifinals tonight against the #5 ranked Esko Eskomos. The first half for both teams were slow on the offensive end as the score was 3-2 just under 13 minutes to go in the half. Both teams traded baskets for the next 3 minutes of the game. With just under 10 minutes in the half, both teams were tied at 7. The slow first half would continue into halftime as NRHEG took the lead into the break 23-21.

In the second half, Esko was able to get some scoring together to take a 7 point lead with just under 10 minutes remaining. The Panthers responded to cut the deficit down to 2. NRHEG would prove to be too much for the Eskomos defense for the rest of the half. Final score from Concordia St. Paul, NRHEG 52 #5 Esko 47.

Stats from the Game

Esko:

Bridget Yellin 13 points

Selena Shady 11 points

Ava Gonsorowski 7 points

Macy Sonnarborg 6 points

Karlie Kulas 3 points

Mandi Dincau 3 points

Mackenzie Holland 2 points

Kaitlyn Bergerson 2 points

NRHEG:

Marnie Wagner 15 points

Maddie Wagner 14 points

Betsy Schoenrock 12 points

Grace Johns 6 points

Rachel Collins 3 points

Kayley Camerer 2 points

The Panthers will take on the winner of the other consolation semifinal game between Minnehaha Academy and Rochester Lourdes tomorrow afternoon at 2pm at Concordia St. Paul for the Consolation Championship. Pregame show will be at 1:45 pm with Mitch Widmeier. Here are highlights from tonight’s game.