One dead, one injured after EMTs run over by their own stolen ambulance

Monkey Business Images/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — One EMT from the Fire Department of New York is dead and another is injured after their ambulance was stolen and they were run over with their own vehicle.

The incident occurred in the Bronx, New York, at just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to local ABC-owned station WABC. Police said the EMTs were standing outside the ambulance when it was taken, WABC reported.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, WABC reported. One of the victims has since died, while the other remains in critical condition, ABC News has confirmed.

A person is under arrest and the incident is being investigated, according to WABC.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

