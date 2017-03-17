Law Enforcement Logs 3/16-3/17

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/16

11:19AM A welfare check was made in Freeborn County.

12:43PM A burglary in progress was reported on the 84000 block of 170th Street in Glenville. The reporting person stated that someone was in their shed and took off south towards Myrtle.

2:52PM Suspicious activity was reported on the 14000 block of 880th Ave in Glenville. Items had been moved around to indicate someone would be back for them. Items missing were 2 chainsaws and a generator.

5:10PM A vulnerable adult investigation was made in Freeborn County.

5:22PM A civil dispute was reported on the 20000 block of 707th Ave in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/16

8:10AM A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Euclid Ave. The reporting person had just gotten home and the apartment door was wide open and items were missing.

8:47AM A foot pursuit was reported on the 400 block of Euclid Ave. A juvenile was arrested for misdemeanor fleeing on foot.

12:01PM Leroy Maynard Giese was cited for a handicap parking permit violation on the 1500 block of Blake Ave. Giese was using a permit belonging to a friend who had moved to Iowa.

12:36PM Douglas Arthur Fish was cited for a handicap parking permit violation on the 1500 block of Blake Ave. Fish was using his wife’s permit and she was not with.

1:51PM Molly Jean Easley was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop on the 1700 block of SE Broadway.

3:38PM A theft was reported on the 100 block of 11th Street West.

4:32PM Cynthia Jane Petersen, 60, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Cardinal Lane and West Richway Drive. Petersen was cited for going 40mph in a 30mph zone.

5:52PM Latesha Janae Jackson, 24, was arrested at a traffic stop on the 400 block of 11th Street West. Donald Maurice McCormick, 21, was cited for driving after suspension.

8:29PM Cahler Allan Matthies, 29, was cited for no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Court Street and Euclid Ave.

10:38PM A mentally ill person was reported in Albert Lea. The person was removed from the home and taken to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.

11:11PM Miguel Angel Munoz, 28, was arrested for 5th degree possession and a domestic abuse no contact order violation on the 500 block of 8th Street East.