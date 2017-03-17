NRHEG Boys Basketball Section Finals

The NRHEG Panthers were playing in their first section finals since 2005 and they didn’t have an easy opponent. They faced the #1 seed in the North, Jordan. The first half the Panthers were able to find some offense, something they didn’t have much of in the first two games. However, Jordan was able to answer them most of the time. NRHEG led at halftime 26-23.

The second half was more of the same as the first half, a lot of offense. The Panthers got the lead up to 8 at one point but that was the highest it got. With less than 10 seconds left, Jordan was able to make a layup to get within 1. However Jordan didn’t have any timeouts remaining, so NRHEG was able to run out the clock. Final score from Minnesota State Mankato #2 NRHEG 65 #1 Jordan 64.

Stats from the Game

Jordan:

Jimmy Vollbrecht 22 points

Eric Tiedman 12 points

Zach Kes 9 points

Cody Anton 7 points

Austin Bendzick 6 points

Jason Way 5 points

Jack Friedges 2 points

Quentin McDermid 1 point

NRHEG:

Tyler Raimann 17 points

Benji Lundberg 14 points

Sam Prigge 12 points

Oakley Baker 11 points

Brady Agrimson 6 points

Jason Jongbloedt 5 points

With the win, NRHEG advances to the AA State Tournament next week. They will play on Wednesday at either 6 or 8 pm at either Target Center or Williams Arena. Listen to The Blitz on Monday, Mitch Widmeier will have all the details for you about the state tournament. Here are highlights from the game