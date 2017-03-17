NRHEG Girls Basketball State Consolation Championship Game

The NRHEG Panthers played in the first ever AA State Consolation Championship Game this afternoon. They faced Rochester Lourdes. The first half started much better for the Panthers as they were able to score points on the Lourdes defense. The score going into the break was 38-29 NRHEG with the lead.

The Panthers would continue to dominate in the second half just like they did in the first half. The lead never got under 10 for NRHEG. Final score from Concordia St. Paul, NRHEG 73 Rochester Lourdes 57.

Stats from the Game

Rochester Lourdes:

Alyssa Ustby 18 points

Megan Hobday 14 points

Madison Berg 8 points

Wynter Bergner 5 points

Grace Rogers 4 points

Anna Braun 3 points

Eleanor Plager 3 points

Josie Hansen 2 points

NRHEG:

Betsy Schoenrock 20 points

Maddie Wagner 15 points

Marnie Wagner 15 points

Kayley Camerer 12 points

Rachel Collins 11 points

With the win, NRHEG is the first ever AA State Consolation Champions. They finish with a record of 27-7 for the year and a Section 2AA Title. Congrats to the NRHEG Panthers Girls Basketball team for a great season. Here are highlights from the game.