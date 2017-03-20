Law Enforcement Logs 3/17-3/20

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/17

6:48AM Peter Francis Merten, 37, was cited for no insurance and driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 46 and Petran. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

9:18AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

9:19AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

9:21AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

10:48AM A burglary was reported on the 10000 block of Main Street in Gordonsville. A person had tried to break into a pole shed.

1:34PM A traffic crash with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 46 in Oakland. Three people were transported by ambulance from the scene.

6:46PM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

11:15PM Lucia Valle, 22, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-90 Eastbound at mile marker 162.

3/18

7:08PM Tracey B. Rush, 23, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 23.

9:01PM A domestic was reported on the 75000 block of Gooseberry Lane in Albert Lea. The domestic was verbal in nature.

3/19

5:58AM A male got out of a vehicle and ran behind a home on the 800 block of Jefferson Ave in Albert Lea.

7:52PM Nathaniel Michael Bo Thompson, 29, was cited for speeding and no insurance at at raffic stop at the intersection of North Island Circle and Highway 251.

8:20PM Joy Janeen Yarber, 25, was cited for driving after suspension and a child restraint violation at a traffic stop on the 900 block of West Front Street.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/16

12:59AM Kirby Raymond Stoppel, 60, was arrested for 5th degree possession after a report of a suspicious person on the 1600 block of Margaretha Ave.

3/17

9:00AM An identity theft was reported on the 500 block of Harriet Lane.

9:32AM Darlene Mavis Kline, 67, was arrested for check fraud on the 100 block of Fenton Ave.

4:15PM A vehicle theft was reported on the 100 block of 2nd Ave North. The vehicle was ultimately found to have been repossessed.

5:59PM Michelle Bower Edwards, 53, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 65 and I-35.

6:55PM A fight was reported on the 2400 block of Consul Street.

3/18

1:21AM Jeremiah John Forman, 40, was held on third degree test refusal at a traffic stop at the intersection of Garfield Ave and Romsey Street.

6:13PM A trespassing was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street.

10:02PM Jiro Gerardo Andrade-De Leon, 19, was cited for a child restraint violation at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Morningside Road.

10:27PM Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 30, was arrested for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Front Street and Spark Ave. The vehicle was impounded.

3/19

12:33AM Lucas Michael Wangsness, 31, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of 2nd Street East and Frank Ave.

2:09PM Criminal damage to property was made on the 700 block of Water Street. A neighbor broke a window on the reporting persons house.

3/20/17

12:36AM Athena Alizabeth Berg, 24, was cited for a stop sign violation and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Clark Street and Euclid Ave.

5:30AM Koang Keat Minyjuok, 44, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Eberhart Street and Garfield Ave. Minyjuok was cited for going 45mph in a 30mph zone.