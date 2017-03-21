Law Enforcement Logs 3/20-3/21

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/20

12:02PM Matthew David Block, 34, was arrested at the Law Enforcement Center.

3:48PM Desirae Monique Greer, 32, was cited for driving after revocation, no insurance, and expired tabs at a traffic stop on the 1900 block of Bridge Ave in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/20

7:49AM A drug violation was reported on the 2300 block of Bridge Ave. A baggie of methamphetamine was found on a table.

8:06AM Viviana Chavaz, 39, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License, no proof of insurance, and speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Tiger Lane and Hammer Road.

9:47AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Albert Lea.

10:42AM Criminal damage was reported on the 2000 block of East Main Street. A BB went through a window causing $1000 in damage.

11:15AM An assault was reported on the 2300 block of Bridge Ave.

1:12PM A trespassing complaint was made on the 200 block of West Main Street.

1:23PM License plates were removed from a vehicle at a traffic stop on the 100 block of West College Street.

1:41PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and Railroad Ave. Ruben Espinosa Cortes, 46, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License.

1:51PM A drug violation was reported on the 200 block of West William Street.

4:56PM Andres Tamayo Pena, 48, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of SE Broadway and Margaretha Ave.

4:58PM Claudia Almanza Lopez, 40, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway and St. John Ave.

6:08PM A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave. Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 44, was cited for trespassing.

8:48PM Michael Lee Elias, 35, was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of Margaretha Ave and 11th Street East. Elias was also cited for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

9:03PM Jon David Stout, 29, was arrested during an arrest warrant execution on the 600 block of 11th Street East.

11:26PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.