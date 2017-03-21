Pamper your baby at baby's own day spa

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — All they do is eat and sleep but now, babies can have an even cushier life.

Introducing Baby Spa Perth, the third “baby spa” in a franchise that started in South Africa. It’s the first of its kind in Australia, where babies may indulge in hydrotherapy or massage sessions.

According to Anita and Kavita Kumar, the spa directors, infant hydrotherapy benefits “range from improved sleep quality, reduced discomfort from colic, wind, constipation and reflux while regular visits can benefit the cardiovascular and respiratory systems.”

The Baby Spa website states that it is the only facility in the world to use a specially designed floatation device, sort of like an Elizabethan collar, which supports babies in the water, allowing them freedom of movement that they would otherwise not experience.

Parents shouldn’t feel left out, either. According to the website, massage and hydrotherapy help develop “reading and respecting cues – becoming acquainted with the behavioral states and cues of your baby.” Additionally, the spa offers “quality bonding time for parent and baby via interaction, relaxation, observation and communication.”

If Australia is too far for you to travel to indulge your baby, there is a similar spa in Texas called Float Baby.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.