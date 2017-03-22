Host Families Needed This Summer

This program is a vital part of the player’s success both on and off the field. Having players become part of a local family helps these young men stay grounded in an unfamiliar city, build life skills, and affords them the stability they need at “home” to concentrate on building their baseball skills.
The Albert Lea Lakers are currently looking for Host Families for the 2017 Season. The Lakers will be comprised of college age men from throughout the region. Please join us in showing these young men how great Albert Lea is and just how Minnesota hospitality works!
What our players need:
- His own room (unless you host two, instant roommate)
- His own bathroom (not required)
- Access to a laundry room and kitchen
We encourage the host families to have family meals with the player(s)
Players are responsible for their own laundry
- Host families are asked to provide meals for the player (players meals will be
provided by the team on game night)
- It is not the host families responsibility to provide transportation for the player (s)
Other information:
Players will play up to 40 games in the summer
The season runs from mid-May thru early August
- Players are expected to follow all house rules
- Players may have part-time jobs
- Players will have some community service activities
Youth camps
Volunteering at service organizations
If interested in hosting a player(s) for the summer, please email Donnie Roberts at donnieroberts30@hotmail.com or call