Host Families Needed This Summer

Become A Host FamilyLike in Minor League Professional Baseball, Host Families are a long standing and highly honored part of Collegiate League Baseball. Virtually all teams in the Pioneer League and other Collegiate League Baseball teams have Host Families for the majority of their players.

This program is a vital part of the player’s success both on and off the field. Having players become part of a local family helps these young men stay grounded in an unfamiliar city, build life skills, and affords them the stability they need at “home” to concentrate on building their baseball skills.

The Albert Lea Lakers are currently looking for Host Families for the 2017 Season. The Lakers will be comprised of college age men from throughout the region. Please join us in showing these young men how great Albert Lea is and just how Minnesota hospitality works!

What our players need:

His own room (unless you host two, instant roommate)

His own bathroom (not required)

Access to a laundry room and kitchen

We encourage the host families to have family meals with the player(s)

Players are responsible for their own laundry