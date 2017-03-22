Law Enforcement Logs 3/21-3/22

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/21

1:49PM A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Central Ave North in Hollandale. Three trailers were broken into between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/21

5:48AM James Kolby Ralph Lund, 45, was arrested for domestic assault, interference in a 911 call, and a domestic abuse no contact order violation on the 800 block of Freeborn Ave.

9:49AM Sanders Mixon III, 50, turned himself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

2:13PM A report of theft by fraud was made at the Law Enforcement Center.

5:33PM Joseph Jacob Messiah, 28, was cited for expired registration at a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Ave South and Plainview Lane.

9:39PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

3/22

12:00AM Jacob Steven Segura, 18, was arrested on a local warrant at a traffic stop at the intersection of Garfield Ave and East Front Street.

1:21AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Albert Lea.

5:46AM Michel Albis Hernandez Armando, 35, was cited for careless driving at a traffic stop on South Broadway Ave and 3rd Street East.