NRHEG Boys Basketball State Quarterfinals

The NRHEG Panthers Boys Basketball team played in their first ever state tournament game tonight against #2 seed St. Cloud Cathedral. The first half was slow for both teams with scoring. Both teams had good defense and tough shooting allowed the score to be 27-22 St. Cloud Cathedral at half.

The second half was a different story. Much more scoring from both teams. St.Cloud Cathedral built a big lead early in the second half and tried to ride that momentum. NRHEG was able to go on a 10-0 run to tie the game shortly after to regain their pulse. Down three with 5 seconds left, Benji Lundberg went down court and hit a college range 3 pointer to tie the game and force overtime.

Unfortunately overtime wasn’t good to the Panthers. Three players fouled out and NRHEG ran out of offense getting outscored 16-5 in overtime. Final score from Williams Arena #2 St. Cloud Cathedral 70 NRHEG 59 in overtime.

Stats from the Game

St.Cloud Cathedral:

Michael Schaefer 33 points

Mitchell Plombon 25 points

Jackson Jangula 5 points

Keaton LeClaire 3 points

Nicholas Schaefer 3 points

William Kranz 1 point

NRHEG:

Benji Lundberg 18 points

Oakley Baker 16 points

Tyler Raimann 13 points

Chad Agrimson 9 points

Brady Agrimson 3 points

With the loss, NRHEG moves to the Consolation Bracket. They will play tomorrow night at Concordia St. Paul against the loser of #3 seed Crosby-Ironton and Breckenridge. That game will start at 8:00 pm. Pregame show will be at 7:45 pm with Mitch Widmeier on 1450 KATE. Here are highlights from the game.