Trump offspring and spouses ditch DC, NYC for the snowy slopes of Aspen

iStock/Thinkstock(ASPEN, Colo.) — The Trump clan — sans its patriarch, President Donald Trump — ditched the East Coast this week and headed west to the ritzy Colorado ski town of Aspen.

Lara Trump, who announced on Monday that she and President Trump’s son Eric are expecting a boy in September, posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as Donald Trump Jr.’s son, Donald III — all of whom are decked out in chic skiwear atop a snow-covered mountain.

Donald Jr. and his wife Vanessa are also in Aspen with their children, and Ivanka and Jared’s children are also there.

Eric also posted a photo of the couple’s two dogs, writing, “These two love Aspen!”

These two love Aspen! pic.twitter.com/iNMtBg5FNd — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 22, 2017

Eric announced the upcoming arrival of their child on Monday, tweeting, “.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It’s been an amazing year. We are blessed!”

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/ENrhdxdziA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2017

Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you! https://t.co/s0T3cTQc40 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

