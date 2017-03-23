Law Enforcement Logs 3/22-3/23

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/22

3:29PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 23000 block of State Highway 13.

4:29PM A burglary was reported on the 81000 block of County Road 46 in Hayward. Locks were broken off of a door and bolt cutters were left behind.

5:10PM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported in Freeborn County.

8:44PM Larry Junior Sirvergio Loving, 24, was arrested on a local warrant on the 700 block of Larimore Circle.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/22

11:30AM A child in need of protection was reported in Albert Lea.

11:37AM A juvenile Problem was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane.

12:32PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

3:14PM A theft was reported on the 100 block of North Broadway. Interior cameras show footage of a person inside the building.

5:53PM A theft was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street.

9:04PM A burglary was reported on the 700 block of Larimore Circle. A shed was broken into.

3/23/17

1:46AM Anthony Edward Heard, 31, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 10.

3:02AM McKayla Ann Rathai, 26, was cited for a parking violation on the 100 block of South Broadway.