NRHEG Boys Basketball State Consolation Semifinals

The NRHEG Panthers played in the State Consolation Semifinals tonight with a chance to go to the championship game. In the Panthers way was Breckenridge. The first half for the Panthers was a great one. They were able to get the offense going early and often. The score heading into halftime was 30-19 NRHEG.

The second half was more of the same. They did allow Breckenridge to get back in the game early in the second half but the closest it got was 10 points. The offense for the Panthers continued to dominate over the Cowboys. Final score from Concordia St. Paul, NRHEG 65 Breckenridge 47.

Stats from the Game

Breckenridge:

Noah Christensen 15 points

Stevin Lipp 14 points

Carson Yaggie 5 points

Hunter Feigum 5 points

Sam Backen 3 points

Jace LeNove 3 points

Charlie Boldingh 2 points

NRHEG:

Oakley Baker 22 points

Jason Jongbloedt 12 points

Chad Agrimson 9 points

Benji Lundberg 6 points

Brady Agrimson 5 points

Tyler Raimann 4 points

Jack Schultz 3 points

Carter Fischer 2 points

Sam Prigge 2 points

With the win, NRHEG advances to the State Consolation Championship game tomorrow at Concordia St. Paul. They will play Lake City. Tip off will be at 2 pm. Pregame show starts at 1:45 pm with Mitch Widmeier on 1450 KATE. Here are some highlights from the game