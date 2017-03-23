Police officer, three other people killed in Wisconsin shooting rampage

iStock/Thinkstock(ROTHSCHILD, Wis.) — Four people including a police officer were killed in Wisconsin Wednesday after a domestic dispute escalated into shootings at three different locations — a bank, a law firm and an apartment complex — and a dramatic standoff between police and the suspect, officials said.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

Around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a “domestic situation” at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. When they arrived, police discovered two people had been shot. The suspect was not there.

Police then received a call about 10 minutes later from the law firm Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks in nearby Schofield, where the suspect killed one person.

Then at 1:30, another person was killed at an apartment complex in Weston, where the suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment.

After a few hours of negotiations, there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was injured and transported to local hospital in an unknown condition.

Nearby schools and a hospital went on lockdown. The lockdowns were later lifted.

At some point during the events, an officer with the Everest Metro Police Department was fatally shot. Everest Metro is a small, 27-officer force that serves Schofield and Weston.

Police did not provide any further details about the office, nor the other victims or suspect.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.