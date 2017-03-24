Law Enforcement Logs 3/23-3/24

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/23

4:44AM Shane Jason Batton, 45, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 65 and 160th Street in Glenville.

8:49AM A search warrant execution was reported on the 68000 block of 280th Street in Hartland.

8:52AM A burglary was reported in Glenville. Nothing appeared to be missing.

8:54AM An animal control complaint was made on the 82000 block of 330th Street in Ellendale. A dog bit a juvenile overnight.

1:30PM A theft was reported on the 300block of Hillcrest Circle South in Clarks Grove. The reporting person was missing $200.

5:09PM A vulnerable adult investigation was made in Freeborn County.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/23

9:25AM A fight was reported at the intersection of West Front Street and Pearl Street South.

11:04AM A violation of an order for protection was made on the 400 block of Commercial Street.

3:35PM Lance J Walters, 30, was arrested on 2 local warrants and a warrant out of Dodge County at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and East College Street. Walters was also charged with 5th degree felony possession and the vehicle Walters was in was towed from the scene.

3:40PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 1300 block of Frank Ave. A neighbor cutting down a tree had a tree branch break a window on the reporting person’s vehicle. The damage was estimated to $500.00.

4:03PM A violation of an order for protection was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

5:30PM A civil dispute was reported in Albert Lea over a 1994 Chevrolet Corsica.

8:02PM Destiny Barbara Turvold, 18, was cited for allowing an unlicensed driver at the Law Enforcement Center.

11:49PM Michael Lee Elias Jr., 35, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Front Street and Lincoln Ave.

3/24/17

3:40AM Erin Tiffany Carlsen, 36, turned herself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.