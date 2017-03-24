NRHEG Boys Basketball State Consolation Championship

The NRHEG Panthers played in the first Boys AA State Consolation Championship Game against the Lake City Tigers. Lake City scored the first point of the game, but NRHEG would not trail again as they took the lead for good. For the majority of the first half, the Panthers put up an extended 25-8 run to take their largest lead before the break at 31-14. The score going into halftime was 38-26 NRHEG.

In the second half, the Tigers closed the gap even further as they cut it down to eight at 41-33 and again at 44-36, but a 9-0 run had the Panthers lead back out to 17. Lake City followed with another surge as they pulled within seven late in the second half. But the Panthers iced the game at the free throw line. During the free throws, NRHEG Senior Oakley Baker passed 2000 points for his High School career. Final Score from Concordia St. Paul, NRHEG 77 Lake City 26.

Stats from the Game

Lake City:

Marc Kjos 18 points

Mitch Marien 17 points

Reid Gastner 13 points

Nathan Heise 11 points

Zach Bremer 5 points

Ethan Heitman 2 points

NRHEG:

Oakley Baker 40 points (Eclipsed 2000 points)

Tyler Raimann 15 points

Benji Lundberg 11 points

Brady Agrimson 6 points

Jason Jongbloedt 3 points

Chad Agrimson 2 points

With the win, the Panthers claimed the AA State Consolation Championship. NRHEG finishes the season 30-3. Capturing their first Section Championship. Congratulations on a great season to the NRHEG Boys Basketball team. Here are highlights from the game