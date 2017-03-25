Suspect in custody after fatal Las Vegas bus shooting

iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on a bus in Las Vegas is in custody after a tense standoff in which the suspect barricaded himself inside the, police said.

After a lengthy standoff, the armed suspect surrendered, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Police said it is unknown what provoked the shooting, but there was no evidence to suggest that the incident was related to a robbery overnight at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

According to a tweet from the LVMPD, part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down after the gunman barricaded himself inside a bus. The area that was shut down, between Flamingo and Harmon streets, is where several large hotels are, including Planet Hollywood, Bellagio and the Cosmopolitan.

S. Las Vegas Blvd. between Flamingo & Harmon remains closed due to a barricade subject on bus. Please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

