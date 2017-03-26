Cancer Research UK has launched major pancreatic cancer study

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — In an effort to improve survival rates of patients, the cancer research charity Cancer Research UK has launched a major study to find efficient and effective treatment for individual tumors according to a BBC News report.

The study is called the PRECISION-Panc project.

Researchers at Glasgow University in Scotland will receive over $12 million in funding, BBC reports.

The project is presented amid a rise in pancreatic cancer rates in Scotland. The rate of diagnosis has increased 12% over the past 10 years according to BBC News, a rise of approximately 170 people.

The research will take place over three stages, with potentially more trials to come in the future.

