Investigators look for answers in a deadly small plane crash in Alabama

iStock/Thinkstock(HAYDEN, Ala.) — A family of four was killed in a small plane crash in Hayden, Alabama, after flying home from a vacation.

The parents, Joseph and Jennifer Crenshaw, and their two teenaged children were traveling from Florida to Tennessee when witnesses said the plane was ripped apart in mid-air, creating five debris sites scattered over a mile.

Authorities are investigating what caused the deadly plane crash. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were at the scene on Sunday.

Family members of the Crenshaws told ABC News that both husband and wife were experienced flyers.

Officials said Saturday that a band of wind and rain came through at the time of the crash.

“Right now weather does not seem to be the most likely cause, but it does seem to be a contributing factor in some way,” ABC News contributor and aviation consultant Stephen Ganyard said.



