Cincinnati nightclub shooting tally rises to 17 injured, one dead

iStock/Thinkstock(CINCINNATI) — The toll from a weekend nightclub shooting in Cincinnati has risen to 17 injured and one dead, as one more person has come forward and said he was struck by gunfire in the melee, police said Monday.

Among the injured, two are in critical condition and two are in serious condition, police said. The victim who died was identified by authorities Sunday as 27-year-old Obryan Spikes.

The city’s police are continuing to investigate the shooting early Sunday morning at the Cameo Nightclub and have yet to make an arrest, Police Chief Eliot Isaac told city officials during a previously scheduled meeting on law and public safety.

Officers believe more than one person was responsible for the gunfire that sent approximately 200 people fleeing for safety, Isaac said.

Investigators “believe based on the number of shots that there were multiple shooters,” he said.

Isaac said Monday that residents are cooperating with the investigation, and that police are confident that they will make arrests in the case.

The shooting started at around 1:30 a.m., creating an atmosphere of “chaos,” police said Sunday.

Images from inside the club give a sene of the violence: Hats and sneakers were left behind by clubgoers scrambling to escape, and couches and chairs were soaked with blood and punctured by bullets.

“The bar was very crowded” at the time, with hundreds of people inside, police said.

“People were going to have a good time and ended up being shot. That is unacceptable,” the city’s mayor, John Cranley, said at a press conference Sunday.

Police early on in their investigation ruled out terrorism as being behind the attack, but Mayor Cranley said that didn’t diminish the tragedy.

“To the victims, what difference does it make?” the mayor said.

