Family of Utah man killed in London attack thanks public for their prayers, generosity

Courtesy Cochran Family(NEW YORK) — The family of an American who was killed in the London terror attack last week thanked the public for their generosity and prayers.

Utah resident Kurt Cochran was in Europe with his wife Melissa to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when the attacker, Khalid Masood, drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

“So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity,” Melissa Cochran’s brother, Clint Payne, said at a press conference Monday.

Payne testified to his brother-in-law’s virtues as a person, including his passion for music, and expressed sadness over the attack.

“The most difficult part of this is that Kurt is no longer with us,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the Cochrans’ hometown of Utah, friends and musicians gathered inside the Bountiful Davis Art Center to pay tribute to Kurt’s life, according to ABC affiliate KTVX-TV in Utah.

Bret Layton, a musician who played alongside Kurt for decades, told the station that he was at work when he heard the news of the terror attack.

“I texted him on Facebook Messenger. I said, ‘Hey, I heard this terrorist report in the news, I’m just curious — do you guys know what’s going on? Are you guys alright?’ And I didn’t hear anything back,” he said.

