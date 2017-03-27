Law Enforcement Logs 3/24-3/27

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

3/24

8:46AM Jesus Bernal Jr., 26, was served a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

2:47PM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

3:44PM Chad Alan Roberts, 49, was arrested on a probation violation at the Law Enforcement Center.

4:28PM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

10:19PM Kevin Ameyaw, 19, was cited for speeding and for having marijuana in a motor vehicle at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 15. Also cited was Zechariah Jordan Roberts for no insurance and for having marijuana in a motor vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

3/25

1:01AM Nicolas Alejandro Briones II, 35, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 21.

1:09AM Rebecca Nyater Gach, 33, was cited for not moving over for a stopped emergency vehicle at a traffic stop on I-90 Westbound at mile marker 160.

2:53AM Erik Lee Anderson, 28, was arrested for 3rd degree DWI after a report of a intoxicated person on the 200 block of Evenson Street in Emmons.

8:57AM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 61000 block of State Line Road in Kiester. A mailbox was damaged.

9:34AM Joshua James Schwarz, 22, was picked up from Ellendale on a probation violation.

10:26AM A burglary was reported on the 75000 block of 230th Street in Albert Lea. $1,200 in property was taken sometime between February 26th and March 5th.

3/26

2:31PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 80000 block of 2nd Ave in Gordonsville. Vehicles were damaged on the property.

7:40PM A burglary in progress was reported on the 100 block of South Broadway in Alden. The reporting person saw two males in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee breaking into an office. The suspects were detained in Mankato.

9:10PM Johnathon Scott Lund, 24, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 16.

3/27/17

12:01AM John Patrick Maloney, 79, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 251 and 840th Ave.

4:45AM A medical was reported at the intersection of County Road 46 and County Road 14. An intoxicated male jumped out of a vehicle and was transported by Gold Cross.

Albert Lea Police Department

3/24

7:13AM A violation of an order for protection was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

7:14AM Kyle Philip Waters, 23, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Shellrock Street.

9:56AM A theft was reported on the 1700 block of East Hawthorne Street. Plates from a junk vehicle were stolen.

2:50PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. A rear window on a vehicle was broken out.

3:21PM A drug violation was reported on the 1600 block of West Front Street.

3:41PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 800 block of Columbus Ave. A window and a glass door were broken.

3:51PM A parking violation was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave. A vehicle was cited for a handicap parking violation.

4:26PM An assault was reported on the 500 block of Johnson Street. The reporting person was advised of their options and also indicated that a phone was taken in the assault.

7:02PM A theft was reported on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A case of noodles were taken and then returned.

10:47PM An online scam was investigated on the 500 block of Triangle Drive.

3/25

3:08AM Aaron Ortiz Sandoval, 39, was arrested after a traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of East Fountain Street and Newton Ave. Sandoval was arrested on charges of 4th degree DWI, No Minnesota Driver License, and leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a light pole in his vehicle.

10:45AM James William Radke, 72, was arrested on a warrant and cited for obstruction of the legal process on the 100 block of 3rd Ave South.

11:27AM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea. Both parties stayed at the residence.

4:06PM A theft was reported on the 500 block of Pillsbury Ave. A truck was broken into and $200 in items were missing.

5:31PM Benjamin David Johnson, 22, was cited for driving after suspension and for failure to transfer a title in 10 days. The license plates were seized from the vehicle.

10:42PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

3/26

2:24AM Sondra Elizabeth Lee, 30, was arrested for 3rd degree DWI after a traffic stop at the intersection of East Clark Street and Elizabeth Ave. Lee’s preliminary breath test was .13. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

4:20AM Joshua Dean Stenseth, 39, was arrested on charges of 3rd degree burglary after a burglary alarm went off on the 100 block of Bridge Ave.

7:12PM Brady John Larson, 32, was arrested for false imprisonment and domestic assault after a domestic was reported on the 200 block of West Clark Street.

9:37PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 800 block of Columbus Ave. A rock was thrown at a glass door and more damage was done to the previously damaged door.