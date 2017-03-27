Runners help carry fatigued runner to half-marathon finish line

iStock/Thinkstock(PHILADELPHIA) — A trio of runners were caught on camera coming to the aid of a fatigued runner whose legs appeared to buckle within sight of the finish line of a half-marathon in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Video shows the unnamed female runner struggling to hold herself up as she nears the end of the Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon.

A fellow runner in a long-sleeved green shirt running on the woman’s right stops and grabs her arm while another male runner on the woman’s left stops and grabs her left arm.

The two men and the woman, who all appear to be strangers, then jog together towards the finish line at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

With dozens of runners passing them by, the two men continue to help the female runner as she becomes more and more unstable and nearly unable to run.

Just steps from the finish line, the woman almost collapses. At that point, a third runner, wearing the same long-sleeved green shirt as one of the first two runners who stopped, halts his finish line sprint and circles back to the female runner.

The third runner then picks the woman up and carries her to the finish line, putting her down just inches from the line so she can finish the race on her own two feet.

The clock above the finish line shows the four runners all finished the race in just over two hours.

Ten-thousand runners completed the race on Sunday, Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon race director Michele Redrow told ABC News. Race officials have identified the female runner but have not yet released her name.

