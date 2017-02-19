Community Calendar Diane Thoms Please join the Riverland Community College Nursing Program at the Albert Lea Pizza Ranch Fundraiser, Monday, October 24 from 4-9. Proceeds will go towards graduation and health related events throughout the school year. Don’t forget that the Pizza Ranch also has home/business delivery. “Food for your body is not enough. There must be food for your soul.” Hope to see you there! Angie Hanson Memorial Park Get-Together! Come to Memorial Park Sunday, November 6th from 3:00-4:30. Let’s celebrate a great start to the school year and help prepare for the rest of the year, while we look forward to a new start for our school board as well!! Everyone is welcome! Come enjoy a treat, talk about school and pick up some complimentary school supplies to start on another good foot! This event is hosted by school board candidate, Angie Hanson. Jes Huston Breakfast/brunch fundraiser for the Alden-Conger band/choir NYC trip, Sunday December 4th at the Roundtable Deli in Alden, MN. Please come and join us! VicnAl The Alano Society will host a Pancake Breakfast this Sunday February 19th 2017 from 8 am until 12 noon. 1005 Ulstad Ave Albert Lea, MN. For $6 you get All You Can Eat items that include Pancakes, French Toast, Eggs, Sausage, Hashbrowns, Toast and Juice. Spread the word and spread the word!